The Borough of Kane would like to welcome Earl (Joe) Geer as our new Code Compliance Officer. Earl is a currently a resident of the Borough and has lived in the Kane area most of his life. He is a 1987 graduate of Kane Area High School. He spent four years in the Navy and recently retired from the State Correctional Facility in Marienville, PA. Earl worked part-time on the Borough Street Crew prior to becoming the Code Compliance Officer. Please join us in welcoming Earl to his new role as you see him around town.
The Borough of Kane's new Code Compliance Officer Earl (Joe) Geer
Latest News
- State Police Troopers Killed in the Line of Duty
- The Borough of Kane's new Code Compliance Officer Earl (Joe) Geer
- Passive House Project
- Kane Passive House is one of the strictest energy efficiency standards in the world today
- Sneak Peak of Passive House – Horn moves to another position
- Kane Rotary Club’s donation to the Kane Children’s Museum Project
- Kane Area Senior Center recognized as “Business of the Year” – 2021
- Counterfeit Money
Popular Content
Articles
- Sneak Peak of Passive House – Horn moves to another position
- A report of a shooting that occurred on March 3rd, 2022 on North Fraley Street, Kane
- State Police Troopers Killed in the Line of Duty
- Kane’s Business of the Year for 2021
- Kane Passive House is one of the strictest energy efficiency standards in the world today
- The Borough of Kane's new Code Compliance Officer Earl (Joe) Geer
- Passive House Project
- Kane Rotary Club’s donation to the Kane Children’s Museum Project
- Counterfeit Money
- Kane Area Senior Center recognized as “Business of the Year” – 2021
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
What is your favorite ice cream flavor?
You voted: