The Borough of Kane's new Code Compliance Officer Earl (Joe) Geer

The Borough of Kane would like to welcome Earl (Joe) Geer as our new Code Compliance Officer.  Earl is a currently a resident of the Borough and has lived in the Kane area most of his life.  He is a 1987 graduate of Kane Area High School.  He spent four years in the Navy and recently retired from the State Correctional Facility in Marienville, PA.  Earl worked part-time on the Borough Street Crew prior to becoming the Code Compliance Officer.  Please join us in welcoming Earl to his new role as you see him around town. 

