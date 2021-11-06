On November 5th, 2021, Dr. Richard Beigi, M.D., Obstetrician and President of UPMC Magee-Woman's Hospital, discussed COVID-19 and vaccination during pregnancy at the UPMC's 33rd Press Briefing since the start of the pandemic.
"The pandemic is not yet over", stated Dr. Beigi. "It isn't over, even though we desperately want it to be. And sadly, it is not likely going away anytime soon. We believe that COVID-19 is slowly coming down, and also transitioning to a common virus that we will all be living with for a long time, very similar to influenza. We still need accurate information at this vital time. And this includes an understanding of the range of protections that the COVID-19 vaccine provides to all populations to guide our efforts to keep us all healthy now and well into the future.
"I'm an obstetrician, and I'm the President of UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital. I want to talk about pregnant women, who as we always have suspected, are at a clearly higher risk for severe outcomes should they get COVID-19. The good news is that this is a largely preventable problem. I'm very happy to report that among the tens of thousands of women who have been closely studied after they chose to get the COVID-10 vaccines, the data is clear, these vaccines are safe. This large group of moms to be who received the COVID vaccine around a year ago and have given birth to thousands of healthy babies without any evidence of negative effects on their pregnancies. Similarly, tens of thousands of women have received the COVID-19 vaccine before getting pregnant, and have not had any struggles related to infertility whatsoever.
"The often mentioned, but completely unsubstantiated concerns about COVID-19 vaccines causing either miscarriages or other problems with their pregnancy or causing problems getting pregnant is a complete myth, plain and simple. What is not a myth is the harm that COVID-19 can have on pregnant women and their unborn babies. Because of the risk to anyone pregnant and the demonstrated safety record that we now have, the CDC and UPMC recommend these vaccines for all pregnant patients. Premier organizations for obstetricians and gynecologists, like ACOG, also have this same recommendation.
"Because we are not concerned about the safety of these vaccines, and we believe in the high efficacy, we believe in and host vaccines specifically for pregnant women. We are hosting our next pregnancy vaccine-specific clinic on November 17, but we will give more primary series to all pregnant women who present, as well as booster doses.
"Unfortunately, and often do this misinformation that I have talked about, only roughly a third of pregnant women across the country have taken a COVID vaccine. And sadly, in our region, these vaccination rates appear to be similar for our pregnant population. Here in Pittsburgh, specifically at UPMC Magee-Womens, we see the devastating effects of COVID-19 in unvaccinated pregnant women. These are healthy, young women, otherwise ecstatic to be pregnant. Women beaming with joy at the thought of becoming mothers who are sometimes becoming critically ill with COVID-19. This does not need to be this way. It does not need to happen. Some others have unfortunately lost their lives, and others were so sick around the time of delivery from COVID-19, they have not been able to see their newborn for weeks. I am imploring all moms-to-be to make an informed decision based on real information from trusted professionals. Again, what you might've heard in various venues about the negative effects of COVID-19 vaccines on pregnancy are myths, they're not true.
"At our upcoming and next COVID-19 vaccine clinic on November 17th from 2:00 to 5:00 PM at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital, we will be offering the vaccine to all pregnant women who present who need their first, second, or interested in a booster dose. And, as important as providing the vaccine, it is also a clinic with a top obstetrician and gynecologist president who will be onsite to answer any questions you might have.
"To women who are still considering, please come if you have questions or concerns. We want to start a dialogue with you. We want to provide you with facts so that you are equipped to make the right informed decision for yourself, your baby, and your family."
UPMC Magee hosts vaccine clinic for pregnant women who need their primary series of a COVID-19 vaccine or a booster on November 17, 2021, 2 PM to 5 PM. Call (412) 641- 4361 to schedule an appointment. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. The clinic is at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital, 300 Halket St., Pittsburgh, PA 15213.