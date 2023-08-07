The Viking King’s Funeral returns to the 2023 Swedish Festival

Pictured is a chainsaw-carved Viking ship obtained by the Mount Jewett Swedish Festival Committee in 2021. It stands as a timeless fixture on West Main Street in Mount Jewett. A cardboard Viking ship is currently being  constructed for the Viking King’s Funeral performance, making a return to the festival after 30 years. 

 Photo by Theresa Auriemmo

Swedish Festival attendees will not want to miss out on a tradition being brought back to the festival this year after a 30-year hiatus: The Viking King’s Funeral.

See Monday's Kane Republican for more details.

