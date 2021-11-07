Undetermined Structure Fire at 306 Janeway Street, Kane

On November 6th, Kane VFD was called to a structure fire at 306 Janeway Street, Kane at 12:39 PM.
Kane Fire Chief Matt Bressler stated, "We were dispatched for a structure fire. When we got here there was smoke coming out of the structure. I immediately called for backup because we had a working fire.
"As of right now, it is not going to be livable. Red Cross has been contacted for the family, 2 adults, 2 juveniles.
"The cause, don't really know yet, just ruling it undetermined until we have the Fire Marshal come and look at it. However, I don't think it is suspicious.
"Wilcox and Jewett were here to give us extra manpower. We had four trucks here. Wilcox brought two engines and an ambulance for us. Mount Jewett brought one truck over as well."
Chief Bressler said Kane VFD had the Tower, Rescue, Engine 53, and Utility 54.