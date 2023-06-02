Kane, PA - The Kane Community and the American Red Cross have joined hands to organize a vital blood drive, aimed at saving lives and supporting patients in need. The event will be held at the First Baptist Church located at 353 East Hemlock Ave, Kane, PA, 16735.

The blood drive will take place in the Hall of the First Baptist Church on Monday, June 5. The event will commence at 12:30 p.m. and continue until 5:30 p.m.

