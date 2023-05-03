Upcoming workshops address making Kane more trail-friendly

Just one of the simple ideas for businesses to become more trail-friendly such as putting out a bike rack or repurposing old bikes into outdoor art.

 Photo submitted

 A two-day workshop will be held at the end of June to generate local enthusiasm for local trails and cycling, educate community members and business owners about the cycling market and identify steps that Kane can take to become more trail-friendly.

The workshops will be lead by Amy Camp of Cycle Forward, a consulting agency. As a consultant, Camp coaches and supports local leaders and communities throughout Pennsylvania on trail town development, helping to strengthen heritage tourism and access the outdoor recreation economy.

Tags

Recommended for you