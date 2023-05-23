Wilcox Winery opens a new retail and restaurant space
- By Angela Cornelius
-
-
- Comments
During the Hometown Festival on Memorial Day weekend beginning on Saturday, May 27, Wilcox Winery’s new tasting space will be open.
This space used to be the Daybreak Restaurant. The winery purchased this building and has renovated it as its new retail wine-tasting venue.
