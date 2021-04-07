Wolves drop Union 12-2 for third straight win

After dropping the season opener in Karns City, the Kane Wolves baseball team has won three straight games, outscoring their opponents 32-6 in that stretch. The third win came on Wednesday afternoon in Mt. Jewett with a 12-2 six inning win over the Union Knights.
Andy Jekielek picked up the win going three strong innings allowing 2 runs on 1 hit with 3 strikeouts and 3 walks. Bobby Rumcik traded his mask in for the pitching mound, finishing the final three frames. Rumcik threw well with five Ks and one walk without allowing a run or hit.
