Wolves drop Union 12-2 for third straight win

Bobby Rumcik scoops a pitch in the dirt on Wednesday afternoon. Rumcik pitched three strong innings and led the Wolves offensively for their third straight win.

 Photo by Larry Smith
After dropping the season opener in Karns City, the Kane Wolves baseball team has won three straight games, outscoring their opponents 32-6 in that stretch. The third win came on Wednesday afternoon in Mt. Jewett with a 12-2 six inning win over the Union Knights. 
 
 
Andy Jekielek picked up the win going three strong innings allowing 2 runs  on 1 hit with  3 strikeouts and 3 walks. Bobby Rumcik traded his mask in for the pitching mound, finishing the final three frames. Rumcik threw well with five Ks and one walk without allowing a run or hit.
 
Read the full story in Thursday's edition of The Kane Republican.
 
 

