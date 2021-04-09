Whiteman throws second no hitter to drop Hubs 1-0

Carson Whiteman struck out 17 while no-hitting Smethport Friday. The Wolves won 1-0. It was the Kane seniors second no-no of the season.

 Photo by Larry Smith
MT. JEWETT -
 
Kane's Carson Whiteman spent his winter draining threes, winning MVPs and leading the Wolves basketball team to the playoffs. He is spending his spring confusing batters and throwing no-hitters. 
 
 On Friday night at the Mt Jewett American Legion Baseball Field, Whiteman and Smethport's Alex Ognan battled in an instant-classic pitcher's duel. 
 Whiteman proved to be too much for the Hub hitters throwing his second no-hitter of the early season for a 1-0 victory. The future Gannon University pitcher ended with 17 strikeouts and no hits in seven innings. The only Smethport baserunner came in the seventh inning on a two-out walk.
 
