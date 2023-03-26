PathStone's Senior Community Service & Employment Program Workers

Pictured from left to right are PathStone participants, Mary Detrick (right) and Cheryl Bedford (far right). In the middle is a former PathStone participant and KACC's Assistant Executive Director, Linda Eschrich.

 Photo by Theresa Auriemmo

Three workers at the Kane Area Community Center (KACC), Linda Eschrich, Cheryl Bedford, and Mary Detrick are workers who found employment at KACC through PathStone's Senior Community Service and Employment Program. Please read the full story in The Kane Republican. 

