Three workers at the Kane Area Community Center (KACC), Linda Eschrich, Cheryl Bedford, and Mary Detrick are workers who found employment at KACC through PathStone's Senior Community Service and Employment Program. Please read the full story in The Kane Republican.
PathStone's Senior Community Service & Employment Program Workers
- By Theresa Auriemmo
