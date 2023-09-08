In accordance with a Presidential proclamation, it has been declared that on Monday, September 11, 2023, the United States Flag should be flown at half-staff in honor of Patriot Day. Please read the full story in The Kane Republican.
featured
Patriot Day: A nation's solemn remembrance of 9/11
- By Theresa Auriemmo
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Handler Prosser and Izzy: Meet and greet at the Kane Senior Citizen Expo
- Kane's Senior Citizen Expo draws crowds, resources, and community spirit
- Patriot Day: A nation's solemn remembrance of 9/11
- Support local bees-ness
- “Smile and Sit Guy”: The drive-by ‘therapist’ of Route 219
- PA CareerLink to hold job fair Wednesday
- Celebrating unity: Community and organizations join forces at MJ2KB Trail event
- The winners of the Flickerwood Scarecrow Competition announced
Popular Content
Articles
- “Smile and Sit Guy”: The drive-by ‘therapist’ of Route 219
- Heading towards new horizons: Heather Buhl's journey from Kane to Warren
- Kane family finds closure with DNA identification of missing soldier
- The winners of the Flickerwood Scarecrow Competition announced
- Support local bees-ness
- Kane schools welcome new SRO
- Celebrating unity: Community and organizations join forces at MJ2KB Trail event
- State Representative Martin Causer applauds the collective achievement of Pennsylvania's 2023 Trail of the Year
- Scarecrow Competition is back for this year’s Flickerwood Wine Cellars’ Fall Festival
- Patriot Day: A nation's solemn remembrance of 9/11
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
What is your favorite ice cream flavor?
You voted: