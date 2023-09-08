Patriot Day: A nation's solemn remembrance of 9/11

Kane, PA (16735)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Expect mist and reduced visibilities at times. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Expect mist and reduced visibilities at times. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.