The Annual Department of Pennsylvania Voice of Democracy (V.O.D.) Recognition Program for Educators wishes to recognize the contribution made by teachers in support of the V.O.D. Patriotic Essay Competition. Please read the full story in The Kane Republican.
Pennsylvania Voice of Democracy Teacher of the Year
- By Theresa Auriemmo
