Pennsylvania Voice of Democracy Teacher of the Year

Pictured from left to right are Senior Vice-President Ken Beers, Veteran Keith Reigel, Quartermaster Jerry Bigley, KASD Highschool English Teacher Joshua Jekielek, Post 1132 Commander Dave Swanson, Dan Spangler, and Junior Vice-President Ron Larson

 Photo by Theresa Auriemmo

The Annual Department of Pennsylvania Voice of Democracy (V.O.D.) Recognition Program for Educators wishes to recognize the contribution made by teachers in support of the V.O.D. Patriotic Essay Competition. Please read the full story in The Kane Republican. 

Tags

Recommended for you