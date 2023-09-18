Percy: An equine therapy addition to the Fall Festival

Percy, the mini therapy horse, brings smiles to Fall Festival attendees as she provides carriage rides under the guidance of Handler Tracy Burgess. Pictured is Bella Bay, just seated, eagerly awaiting her turn for a ride. Percy's presence added a touch of magic to the event.

 Photo by Theresa Auriemmo

At this year's Kinzua Bridge State Park Fall Festival, a beloved community tradition, attendees had the unique opportunity to meet Percy, a mini therapy horse, who added an extra layer of charm to the event on Saturday. Please read the full story in The Kane Republican. 

