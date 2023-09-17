The MJ2KB Trail Club's mission encompasses four distinct categories: Frontcountry, Birding Ethics, Kids, and the 7 Principles of Leave No Trace. These principles, akin to the wisdom Bigfoot has practiced for years, form the foundation of their outdoor ethos. Please read the full story in The Kane Republican.
featured
Preserving nature's beauty: The MJ2KB Trail Club's Leave No Trace initiative
- By Theresa Auriemmo
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Harvesting success through togetherness: Kinzua Bridge State Park's Fall Festival
- Preserving nature's beauty: The MJ2KB Trail Club's Leave No Trace initiative
- Lutheran Home at Kane secures the future of long term care
- Expanding Solace: Two new Kane Borough police officers hired
- Grow with Google classes scheduled for October
- Kinzua Bridge Foundation gears up for 24th annual Fall Festival
- Celebrating literacy: The Mount Jewett Memorial Library's journey to enrich young minds
- McKean County Commissioners' meeting: Comprehensive review of policies, grants, and agreements
Popular Content
Articles
- Expanding Solace: Two new Kane Borough police officers hired
- Kinzua Bridge Foundation gears up for 24th annual Fall Festival
- Guardians of community safety: McKean County District Attorney and the K9 Unit’s mission
- Lutheran Home at Kane secures the future of long term care
- Wetmore Township meeting unveils key developments and decisions
- Expanding Hospice Care and volunteer services in Kane: Insights from Gabrielle Kelley
- “Smile and Sit Guy”: The drive-by ‘therapist’ of Route 219
- Kane schools welcome new SRO
- Harvesting success through togetherness: Kinzua Bridge State Park's Fall Festival
- Kane's Senior Citizen Expo draws crowds, resources, and community spirit
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
What is your favorite ice cream flavor?
You voted: