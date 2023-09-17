Preserving nature's beauty: The MJ2KB Trail Club's Leave No Trace initiative

Pictured at the end of the trail near the Kinzua Bridge State Park's Skywalk on Saturday, MJ2KB Trail Club's Board President, Carolyn Stroup, and William Forsythe from Sligo, PA, share smiles and memories at the MJ2KB Trail Club's event. Forsythe fondly recalls the Kinzua Bridge State Park's transformation over the years, from the aftermath of a tornado two decades ago to the thriving Fall Festival they now enjoy. Forsythe, captivated by the event, was particularly interested in the Leave No Trace literature thoughtfully distributed by Stroup, emphasizing the importance of responsible outdoor exploration.

 Photo by Theresa Auriemmo

The MJ2KB Trail Club's mission encompasses four distinct categories: Frontcountry, Birding Ethics, Kids, and the 7 Principles of Leave No Trace. These principles, akin to the wisdom Bigfoot has practiced for years, form the foundation of their outdoor ethos. Please read the full story in The Kane Republican. 

