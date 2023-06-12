Rediscovering Adventure on Local Trails: Pittsburgh Couple's bike ride journey

Pictured (left to right) on Saturday are Rob and Babbi Keener at the MJ2KB Trail Club's TrailHead near the bike rack and kiosk on Center Street in Mount Jewett.

 Photo by Theresa Auriemmo

Rob and Babbi Keener, residents of Pittsburgh, have embarked on a journey of exploration and wellness through their passion for biking. Two years ago, the couple discovered the MJ2KB (Mount Jewett to Kinzua Bridge) Trail Club's section of the Knox & Kane Rail Trail and embarked on a virtual bike ride. Please read the full story in The Kane Republican.

