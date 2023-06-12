Rob and Babbi Keener, residents of Pittsburgh, have embarked on a journey of exploration and wellness through their passion for biking. Two years ago, the couple discovered the MJ2KB (Mount Jewett to Kinzua Bridge) Trail Club's section of the Knox & Kane Rail Trail and embarked on a virtual bike ride. Please read the full story in The Kane Republican.
featured
Rediscovering Adventure on Local Trails: Pittsburgh Couple's bike ride journey
- By Theresa Auriemmo
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- HCC slates July 11 for community service projects
- Rediscovering Adventure on Local Trails: Pittsburgh Couple's bike ride journey
- Kane Community VBS ends with a fun-filled bang
- Gone Squatchin’: Bigfoot researcher visits Kane
- Hazy Skies: Battling Air Pollution Amidst Canadian Fires
- Kane Area School District Seniors unleash celebration with Cap Toss after graduation
- McKean County Community Foundation Awards Scholarships to Graduating Class of 2023
- Congratulations Class of 2023
Popular Content
Articles
- Fugitive apprehended in Kane, others charged
- Gone Squatchin’: Bigfoot researcher visits Kane
- Hazy Skies: Battling Air Pollution Amidst Canadian Fires
- Rediscovering Adventure on Local Trails: Pittsburgh Couple's bike ride journey
- Kane Area School District Seniors unleash celebration with Cap Toss after graduation
- Kinzua Beverage officially opens their doors
- Congratulations Class of 2023
- McKean County Community Foundation Awards Scholarships to Graduating Class of 2023
- Wilcox Winery opens a new retail and restaurant space
- Kane Community VBS ends with a fun-filled bang
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
What is your favorite ice cream flavor?
You voted: