Reflecting on remembrance: Amie Gullifer leads the “Blessing of the Bike”

Pictured united in their shared remembrance of Ken VanGiesen are Amie Gullifer, Joe Gullifer, Greg K., Tom VanGiesen, Erin Siriani, Sue VanGiesen, and Isaac Gullifer.

 Photo by Theresa Auriemmo

As the first stop after departing from the Kane VFW, Post 1132, Amie Gullifer, alongside family and friends, embodied a blend of solemnity and strength as she offered a heartfelt prayer during the “Blessing of the Bike” ceremony at Gibbs Hill Cemetery. Please read the full story in The Kane Republican. 

