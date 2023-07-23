Resilience and reverence: The Kinzua Bridge, Park, and MJ2KB Trail's historic journey

Pictured is MJ2KB Trail Club’s Board Vice-President Ron Keim who delivered a speech at the “Anniversary Day” event at the Kinzua Bridge State Park.

 Photo by Theresa Auriemmo

On Saturday, at Kinzua Bridge State Park's classroom, an event called "Anniversary Day" celebrated three significant milestones: the State Park's 60th anniversary, the 20th anniversary of a destructive tornado hitting the viaduct, and the 30th anniversary of the Kinzua Bridge Foundation. Please read the full story in The Kane Republican.

