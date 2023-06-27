Rhythm of reflection: Randy Solo's serenade across Kane

Pictured is musician Randy Andreano, widely known as “Randy Solo,” captivating the crowd with his soulful tunes during the bustling weekend festivities in Kane.

 Photo by Theresa Auriemmo

Once a year, amidst the vibrant atmosphere of Kane's eventful weekend, Randy Andreano, also known as "Randy Solo," took center stage at the Kane Elks Lodge No. 329. Please read the full story in The Kane Republican. 

Recommended for you