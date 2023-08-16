Sailing Through Time: A Voyage with the Leif Ericson Viking Ship

Posed on the Leif Ericson Viking Ship 'Norseman' are Dave Denbraven and his son, Dave. On the ground, from left to right, stand Captain Wolf, Peter Lesley, Hildegard Lindstrom, and Steven Clark. The ship made an appearance at the Mount Jewett Swedish Festival and was stationed on the lawn of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church.

 Photo by Theresa Auriemmo

Amidst the joyful atmosphere of the Mount Jewett Swedish Festival, the Leif Ericson Viking Ship (LEVS) "Norseman" stood tall and proud on the grounds of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church lawn. Please read the full story in The Kane Republican. 

Tags

Recommended for you