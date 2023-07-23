Sasquatch's gift: A child chosen at Squatchfest receives a guitar

Pictured is a young festival-goer chosen by Sasquatch at the Kane Family Drive-Inn's Squatchfest.

 Photo by Theresa Auriemmo

In an enchanting display of events at this year's Squatchfest, an annual celebration dedicated to the elusive Sasquatch, one fortunate child was bestowed a remarkable gift by the legendary creature. Please read the full story in The Kane Republican.

