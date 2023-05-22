State Senator Cris Dush was excited to open the 3rd District office in Smethport last Friday. It had been a long time coming, and he was thrilled to see it finally come to fruition. Please read the full story in The Kane Republican.
Senator Dush Expands Presence in Northern PA District with New Smethport Office
