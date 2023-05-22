Senator Dush Expands Presence in Northern PA District with New Smethport Office

State Senator Cris Dush is pictured at his new office at 601 West Main Street, Suite 1 in Smethport, PA.

 Photo by Theresa Auriemmo

State Senator Cris Dush was excited to open the 3rd District office in Smethport last Friday. It had been a long time coming, and he was thrilled to see it finally come to fruition. Please read the full story in The Kane Republican. 

