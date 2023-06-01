Jeff Passerrello, Representative III, Environmental, Health, and Safety, has been a dedicated member of the Seneca Resources team since 2014 and explained on Wednesday that Seneca Resources formed a valuable partnership with Mt. Jewett Borough. Please read the full story in The Kane Republican.
Seneca Resources and Mt. Jewett Borough: Promoting Traffic Safety Together
- By Theresa Auriemmo
