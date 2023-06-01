Seneca Resources and Mt. Jewett Borough: Promoting Traffic Safety Together

Pictured is Jeff Passerrello, Representative III, Environmental, Health, and Safety for Seneca Resources at the West end of Mount Jewett. He stands beside the donated solar radar speed sign.

 Photo by Theresa Auriemmo

Jeff Passerrello, Representative III, Environmental, Health, and Safety, has been a dedicated member of the Seneca Resources team since 2014 and explained on Wednesday that Seneca Resources formed a valuable partnership with Mt. Jewett Borough.  Please read the full story in The Kane Republican. 

Tags

Recommended for you