Back in action Shuey takes second at Texas Relays

Michael Shuey, a 2012 Johnsonburg High School graduate, placed second in the javelin at the Texas Relays at Mike A Myers Stadium in Austin on March 24. The former Penn State grad and Big 10 champ will compete at the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics for team USA.
It was the first competition for Shuey since the COVID-19 pandemic shut things down last spring. The Summer Olympics were to be held last year. They will now be held July 23-Aug. 8 in Japan.
Shuey, who is a member of the Team USA, competes for the New York Athletic Club. He finished second at the Texas meet with a throw of 81.01 meters (265’ 9”). Anderson Peters won the event with a throw of 82.51 meters (270’ 8”). Peters competes for Adidas and is a member of Grenada’s Olympic team.
