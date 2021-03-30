Johnsonburg senior, 160-pound Cole Casilio was named the IU9 Wrestling League All-Stars Most Outstanding Wrestler.
Kane freshman Ethan Illerbrun (7-3) was named the 113-pound all-star. He placed second at the district tournament. Junior, 138-pound Harley Morris (6-3), and sophomore 152-pound Luke Ely (9-4) received at large selections. Morris was the district runner-up. Ely placed third at districts but earned a trip to the West Super Regional with a second-place finish at the North West Region tourney.
Casilio and senior 138-pound Nolan Shaffer were named all-stars. Both were District 9 and North West Region champions. Casilio placed second at the West Super Regional and finished seventh in the state. Both also hit the career 100-win mark. Casilio finished with 115. Shaffer hit 100 wins at last week’s District 9 Team Championship.
Ram senior, 145-pound Dalton Stahli, and sophomores - 132-pound Rayce Milliard and 152-pound Kaden Dennis were at large selections. Stahli and Dennis both finished second at districts to advance to regionals. Milliard also competed at the North West Region championships with a third-place district finish.
Port Allegany led the way with six all-stars. Among them were seniors 126-pound Braedon Johnson, 145-pound Isaiah Caden, 152-pound Taro Tanaka, 215-pound Derek Kallenborn, 285-pound Justin Young, and junior 120-pound Chase Weimer. St. Marys had four all-stars – senior 172-pound Nick Crisp, sophomores 106-pound Ike Beyer and 189-pound Waylon Wehler, and freshman 132-pound Andrew Wolfanger.
Port Allegany finished 8-2 and runner-up to Brookville in the District 9 Team Championship. The Rams were 9-2. Both losses were to the Gators. The Paper City boys won in Port Allegany, 31-25 on Jan. 19. Port won the season finale in Johnsonburg 30-25 on Feb. 12 and earned a district team semi-final victory (31-18) before falling to Brookville in the finals. Kane finished the abbreviated COVID-19 season 4-1 and did not face either Johnsonburg or Port. St. Marys went 7-4 and defeated Kane at home 39-16 on Feb. 6.
The teams wrestled in the IU9 Bubble, which also saw Ridgway, Coudersport, Bradford, and Cameron County competing.
2021 IU9 Wrestling League All-Stars
106-pounds – Ike Beyer (So., 9-3) – St. Marys
113-pounds – Ethan Illerbrun (Fr., 7-3, District 9 runner-up) - Kane
120-pound – Chase Weimer (Jr., 13-2, District 9 runner-up) – Port Allegany
126-pound – Braedon Johnson (Sr., 15-3, District 9 champion, North West runner-up) – Port Allegany
132-pound – Andrew Wolfanger (Fr., 12-3, D9/4 AAA – 4th) – St. Marys
138-pound – Nolan Shaffer (Sr., 18-3, District 9 champion, North West Region champ) - Johnsonburg
145-pounds – Isaiah Caden (Sr., 13-3, District 9 champion) – Port Allegany
152-pound – Taro Tanaka (Sr., 12-5, District 9 champion, North West Region – 4th) – Port Allegany
160-pound – Cole Casilio (Sr., 20-3, District 9 champion, North West Region champ, West Super Region runner-up, PIAA – 7th) – Johnsonburg.
172-pound – Nick Crisp (Sr., 15-1, D9/4 AAA champion, North West Region – 3rd) – St. Marys
189-pound – Waylon Wehler (So., 15-2, D9/4 AAA champion, North West Region – 5th) – St. Marys
215-pound – Derek Kallenborn (Sr., 11-3, District 9 runner-up) – Port Allegany
285-pound – Justin Young (Sr., 11-3, District 9 runner-up) – Port Allegany