District 9 Baseball Playoffs
Class AA
Monday, May 24
Port Allegany 11, Keystone 1
Tuesday, May 25
Johnsonburg 8, Port Allegany 0
Moniteau 13, Coudersport 3
Curwensville 4, Brookville 2
Kane 7, Redbank Valley 0
Thursday, May 27
Johnsonburg 10, Moniteau 0
Kane 6, Curwensville 1
Monday, May 31
Championship - Johnsonburg vs. Kane - at Showers Field in DuBois – 5 p.m.
Class A
Tuesday, May 25
DuBois Central Catholic 10, Smethport 6
Elk County Catholic 6, Clarion 1
Thursday, May 27
DuBois Central Catholic 6, Clarion-Limestone 3
Elk County Catholic 10, Otto-Eldred 5
Monday, May 31
Championship - Elk County Catholic vs. DuBois Central Catholic - at Showers Field in DuBois – 2 p.m.
Class AAAA
Wednesday, May 26
Championship - Clearfield 2, St. Marys 1