District 9 Baseball Playoffs

Class AA

Monday, May 24

Port Allegany 11, Keystone 1

Tuesday, May 25

Johnsonburg 8, Port Allegany 0

Moniteau 13, Coudersport 3

Curwensville 4, Brookville 2

Kane 7,  Redbank Valley 0

Thursday, May 27

Johnsonburg 10, Moniteau 0

Kane 6, Curwensville 1

Monday, May 31

Championship - Johnsonburg vs. Kane - at Showers Field in DuBois – 5 p.m.

Class A

Tuesday, May 25

DuBois Central Catholic 10, Smethport 6

Elk County Catholic 6, Clarion 1

Thursday, May 27

DuBois Central Catholic 6, Clarion-Limestone 3

Elk County Catholic 10, Otto-Eldred 5

Monday, May 31

Championship - Elk County Catholic vs. DuBois Central Catholic - at Showers Field in DuBois – 2 p.m.

Class AAAA

Wednesday, May 26

Championship - Clearfield 2, St. Marys 1

