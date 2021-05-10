District 9 Baseball Standings
(Games thru May 8)
Wins 5 points, PowerPoints for wins by Class – A-0.5, 2A-1.0, 3A-1.5, 4A-2.0, 5A-2.5, 6A-3.0.
W-L-Power Points-Total Points-(Power Rating)
A: Clarion-Limestone 6-2-4.5-34.5 (4.31), Otto-Eldred 5-2-3-28 (4.00), Clarion 8-6-5.5-45.5 (3.25), DuBois Central Catholic 6-8-4.5-34.5 (2.86), Smethport 3-4-2.5-17.5 (2.50), Forest Area 3-8-2-17 (1.55), Elk County Catholic 3-9-3-18 (1.50), A-C Valley 2-7-1-11 (1.22), Union 1-8-.5-5.5 (0.62), Oswayo Valley 0-6-0-0 (0.00), Cameron County 0-7-0-0 (0.00).
2A: Johnsonburg 12-0-9.5-69.5 (5.79), Redbank Valley 10-2-7.5-57.5 (4.79), Coudersport 9-2-7-52.5 (4.77), Kane 9-3-6.5-51.5 (4.29), Moniteau 9-4-8-53 (4.08), Karns City 7-4-6-41 (3.73), Brookville 7-5-9-44 (3.67), Curwensville 6-6-4.5-34.5 (2.88), Port Allegany 6-6-3-33 (2.75), Keystone 3-4-2-17 (2.43), Cranberry 3-9-2-17 (1.42), Brockway 1-12-.5-5.5 (0.42).
3A: Punxsutawney 6-7-11-41 (3.15).
4A: St. Marys 5-6-7.5-32.5 (2.95), Bradford 4-5-3-23 (2.56), Clearfield 4-7-1 (tie)-5.5-25.5 (2.32).
5A: DuBois 7-7-11-46 (3.29).
Source – GameChanger, Maxpreps, various websites.