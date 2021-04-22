District 9 Championship games being played on Memorial Day

The four District 9 baseball championships will be played at Showers Field in DuBois on Memorial Day, May 31.

The dates for the District 9 baseball and softball playoffs have been set, according to Kane High School Athletic Director. Both Johnsonburg and Kane teams compete in the class.

The championships for classes A through 4-A will be played on Memorial Day, May 31 in Dubois. The boys will play at Showers Field and the girls at Heindl Field. The times have not yet been determined.

The Class AA baseball quarter-finals will start on Tuesday, May 25. Games will be played at the higher-seed facility. The semi-finals will be held Thursday, May 27 at neutral sites.

The softball quarter-finals will start on Monday, May 24 at the higher seed’s field. The neutral-site semi-finals will be played on Wednesday, May 26.

The baseball runner-up will play District 6 on Wednesday, June 2 at Showers Field to advance to the PIAA championship.

