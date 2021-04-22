The dates for the District 9 baseball and softball playoffs have been set, according to Kane High School Athletic Director. Both Johnsonburg and Kane teams compete in the class.
The Class AA baseball quarter-finals will start on Tuesday, May 25. Games will be played at the higher-seed facility. The semi-finals will be held Thursday, May 27 at neutral sites.
The softball quarter-finals will start on Monday, May 24 at the higher seed’s field. The neutral-site semi-finals will be played on Wednesday, May 26.
The baseball runner-up will play District 6 on Wednesday, June 2 at Showers Field to advance to the PIAA championship.