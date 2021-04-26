District 9 Softball and Baseball Standings by Points

District 9 Softball Standings by points
(Games thru Apr. 24)
5 points awarded for a win and additional victory points for a win by the opponent's class - 0.5 (A), 1.0 (2A), 1.5 (3A), 2 (4A), 2.5 (5A), 3 (6A).
W-L-VP-T
Class A: DuBois Central Catholic – 10-1-9-59, Elk County Catholic 7-3-8.5-43.5, Otto-Eldred 5-0-2.5-27.5, Forest Area – 4-2-3-23, Oswayo Valley 3-2-3-18, Port Allegany 3-6-3-18, Clarion-Limestone 3-2-2-17, Coudersport – 3-3-2-17, Clarion 3-4-1.5-16.5, A-C Valley 2-5-1.5-11.5, Union 0-7-0-0, Smethport 0-6-0-0, Sheffield 0-7-0-0, Cameron County 0-1-0-0
Class 2A: Curwensville 9-2-7.5-52.5, Kane 6-4-6-36, Moniteau 5-3-5.5-30.5, Cranberry – 4-5-3.5-23.5, Redbank Valley – 4-5-3-23, Brockway 3-9-1.5-16.5, Johnsonburg 2-5-2-12, Keystone 2-3-1.5-11.5
Class 3A: Karns City 8-1-6-46, Punxsutawney 5-6-12-37, Brookville 1-6-1-11
Class 4A: St. Marys 6-2-9-39, Clearfield 5-3-7.5-32.5, Bradford 0-6-0-0
Class 5A: DuBois 3-4-5-20
District 9 Baseball Standings
(Games thru Apr. 24)
5 points awarded for a win and additional victory points for a win by the opponent's class - 0.5 (A), 1.0 (2A), 1.5 (3A), 2 (4A), 2.5 (5A), 3 (6A).
W-L-VP-T
Class A: Clarion 5-5-4-29, Clarion-Limestone 4-2-2.5-22.5, Otto-Eldred 3-1-2-17, DuBois Central Catholic 3-5-2-17, County Catholic 2-6-2-12, A-C Valley 2-5-1-11, Forest Area 1-5-1-6, Smethport 0-3-0-0, Oswayo Valley 0-5-0-0, Cameron County 0-5-0-0, Union 0-6-0-0
Class 2A: Johnsonburg 9-0-8-53, Moniteau 7-1-6-41, Kane 7-2-5-40, Brookville 6-4-8.5-38.5, Coudersport 6-0-5-35, Redbank Valley 6-1-4-34, Karns City 4-3-3.5-23.5, Curwensville 4-4-3-23, Port Allegany 4-4-2-22, Keystone 3-3-2-17, Cranberry 3-5-2-17, Brockway 1-8-.5-5.5
3A: Punxsutawney 3-6-5.5-20.5
4A: Clearfield 4-5-1 (tie)-5.5-20.5, St. Marys 3-5-5-20, Bradford 3-4-2.5-17.5
5A: DuBois 4-5-6.5-26.5