District 9 Softball Playoffs
Class AA
Monday, May 24
Johnsonburg 10 Kane 0
Wednesday, May 26
Keystone 1, Johnsonburg 0
Moniteau 7, Curwensville 4
Championship - Monday, May 31
Keystone vs. Moniteau
Class A
Monday, May 24
Clarion 18, Oswayo Valley 0
Elk County Catholic 17, Forest Area 12
Clarion-Limestone 8, Otto-Eldred 7
Wednesday, May 26
Clarion-Oswayo Valley vs. DuBois Central Catholic (neutral site)
Clarion-Limestone 19, Elk County Catholic 11
Thursday, May 27
DuBois Central Catholic 12, Clarion 6
Monday, May 31
Consolation Game – Elk County Catholic vs. Clarion –at Heindl Field in DuBois – 10 a.m.
Clarion-Limestone vs DuBois Central Catholic at Heindl Field in DuBois – 11:30 a.m.
Class AAA
Monday, May 31
Championship - Karns City vs. Punxsutawney at Heindl Field in DuBois – 2:30 p.m.
Class AAAA
Thursday, May 27
Championship – Clearfield 3, St. Marys 1