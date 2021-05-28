softball

District 9 Softball Playoffs

Class AA

Monday, May 24

Johnsonburg 10 Kane 0

Wednesday, May 26

Keystone 1, Johnsonburg 0

Moniteau 7, Curwensville 4

Championship - Monday, May 31

Keystone vs. Moniteau

Class A

Monday, May 24

Clarion 18,  Oswayo Valley 0

Elk County Catholic 17, Forest Area 12

Clarion-Limestone 8, Otto-Eldred 7

Wednesday, May 26

Clarion-Oswayo Valley vs.  DuBois Central Catholic (neutral site)

Clarion-Limestone 19, Elk County Catholic 11

Thursday, May 27

DuBois Central Catholic 12, Clarion 6

Monday, May 31

Consolation Game – Elk County Catholic vs. Clarion –at Heindl Field in DuBois – 10 a.m.

Clarion-Limestone vs DuBois Central Catholic at Heindl Field in DuBois – 11:30 a.m.

Class AAA

Monday, May 31

Championship -  Karns City vs.  Punxsutawney at Heindl Field in DuBois – 2:30 p.m.

Class AAAA

Thursday, May 27

Championship – Clearfield 3, St. Marys 1

Tags

Recommended for you