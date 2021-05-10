District 9 Softball Standings
(Games thru May 8)
Wins 5 points, PowerPoints for wins by Class – A-0.5, 2A-1.0, 3A-1.5, 4A-2.0, 5A-2.5, 6A-3.0.
W-L-Power Points-Total Points-(Power Rating)
2A: Curwensville 10-3-8.5-58.5 (4.50), Moniteau 8-3-8.5-48.5 (4.41) Kane 7-4-6.5-41.5 (3.77), Redbank Valley 8-5-7-47 (3.62), Keystone 4-3-3-23 (3.21), Cranberry 5-7-4.5-29.5 (2.46), Johnsonburg 5-7-3.5-28.5 (2.38), Brockway 3-11-1.5-16.5 (1.18).
3A: Karns City 12-1-9-69 (5.31), Punxsutawney 5-7-12-37 (3.08), Brookville 2-8-3-13 (1.30).
4A: St. Marys 10-2-14.5-64.5 (5.38), Clearfield 7-4-9.5-44.5 (4.05), Bradford 0-8-0-0 (0.00).
5A: DuBois 7-5-12-47 (3.92).
Source – GameChanger, Maxpreps, various websites.