District 9 Softball Standings

Games through May 8

District 9 Softball Standings

(Games thru May 8)

Wins 5 points, PowerPoints for wins by Class – A-0.5, 2A-1.0, 3A-1.5, 4A-2.0, 5A-2.5, 6A-3.0.

W-L-Power Points-Total Points-(Power Rating)

A – Otto-Eldred 11-1-7-62 (5.17), DuBois Central Catholic 12-3-11-71 (4.73), Elk County Catholic 10-4-10.5-60.5 (4.32),Clarion 6-5-3.5-33.5 (4.19), Forest Area 5-4-3.5-28.5 (3.17), Clarion-Limestone 4-3-3-23 (3.29),Oswayo Valley 5-3-4-24 (3.00), Coudersport 5-6-2.5-27.5 (2.50), A-C Valley 2-5-1.5-11.5 (1.64), Port Allegany 3-9-3-18 (1.50), Union 0-10-0-0 (0.00), Smethport 0-9-0-0 (0.00), Sheffield 0-10-0-0 (0.00), Cameron County 0-1-0-0

 

2A: Curwensville 10-3-8.5-58.5 (4.50), Moniteau 8-3-8.5-48.5 (4.41) Kane 7-4-6.5-41.5 (3.77), Redbank Valley  8-5-7-47 (3.62), Keystone 4-3-3-23 (3.21), Cranberry 5-7-4.5-29.5 (2.46), Johnsonburg 5-7-3.5-28.5 (2.38), Brockway  3-11-1.5-16.5 (1.18).

3A: Karns City 12-1-9-69 (5.31), Punxsutawney 5-7-12-37 (3.08), Brookville 2-8-3-13 (1.30).

4A: St. Marys 10-2-14.5-64.5 (5.38), Clearfield 7-4-9.5-44.5 (4.05), Bradford 0-8-0-0 (0.00).

5A:  DuBois 7-5-12-47 (3.92).

Source – GameChanger, Maxpreps, various websites.

Tags

Recommended for you