ECC wins suspended game over Lady Wolves
Photo by Larry Smith
The Emily Mourer show started last  Wednesday and ended Monday afternoon at Szymanski Fields. Elk County's hard throwing righty pitched a four inning shutout allowing only one hit while striking out eight Lady Wolves. The Lady Crusaders won 16-1.
 
Rain postponed the game after one and a half innings last week. It was picked up in the bottom of the second on Monday afternoon with Kane trailing 5-0.

