ECC wins suspended game over Lady Wolves

The Emily Mourer show started last Wednesday and ended Monday afternoon at Szymanski Fields. Elk County's hard throwing righty pitched a four inning shutout allowing only one hit while striking out eight Lady Wolves. The Lady Crusaders won 16-1.
Rain postponed the game after one and a half innings last week. It was picked up in the bottom of the second on Monday afternoon with Kane trailing 5-0.
