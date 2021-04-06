Curwensville’s Joslynne Freyer pitched all seven innings, gave up one hit, struck out 12, and walked one in the Lady Tide’s 8-0, home win Tuesday over the Lady Wolves.
Maya Smith collected the hit and base on balls for Kane. Madison Stahli suffered the loss. She pitched all six innings and struck out four.
Emma Ely, Mia Smith, Sadie Walter, Kate Parana, Jenny Crowley, Elizabeth Yasurek, Leah Tigani, Sydney Slater, and Emma Danielson all batted for the Lady Wolves along with Maya Smith and Stahli.
The loss dropped the Lady Wolves to 0-2. They return to action Wednesday at home vs. Sheffield.