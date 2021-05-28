The Kane 4X400-meter relay team finished fourth at the PIAA Class AA Championships at Shippensburg University Friday. Team members include Zuke Smith, who placed fourth in the long jump, junior Josh Greville, who finished tied for fifth in the pole vault, senior Josh Buhl, and junior Jack Bell.
