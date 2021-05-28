4X400

The Kane 4X400-meter relay team shown after finishing first at the District 9 Class AA championships last week in Brookville placed fourth at the PIAA Championships on Friday at Shippensburg University. Left to right, Smith, Greville, Bell, and Buhl.

 Photo submitted

The Kane 4X400-meter relay team finished fourth at the PIAA Class AA Championships at Shippensburg University Friday. Team members include Zuke Smith, who placed fourth in the long jump, junior Josh Greville, who finished tied for fifth in the pole vault, senior Josh Buhl, and junior Jack Bell.

Tags

Recommended for you