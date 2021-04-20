Jekielek's walk-off single leads Wolves over Rovers
Kane third baseman Curtis Barner waits for a throw to third base with Ben Glasl sliding in
 Photo by Larry Smith
MT. JEWETT - Over three weeks ago, they Kane Wolves baseball team travelled to Brockway and dominated the Rovers11-0 on Carson's Whiteman's first no-hitter of the year. The pack of dogs that showed up in Mt. Jewett on Tuesday afternoon were much improved and hungry. 
 
The Rovers took a 2-0 lead into the sixth inning before Kane battled to tie the game at two. Andy Jekielek took the fight out of the Rovers, leading the sixth inning rally and providing a big walk-off single in the seventh to give the home team a 3-2 win.  The Kane shortstop led the Wolves with two hits a run scored and the game winning RBI. 
 
Read more details in Wednesday's print edition.

Tags

Recommended for you