Jekielek's walk-off single leads Wolves over Rovers
- Larry Smith
-
-
- Comments
MT. JEWETT - Over three weeks ago, they Kane Wolves baseball team travelled to Brockway and dominated the Rovers11-0 on Carson's Whiteman's first no-hitter of the year. The pack of dogs that showed up in Mt. Jewett on Tuesday afternoon were much improved and hungry.
The Rovers took a 2-0 lead into the sixth inning before Kane battled to tie the game at two. Andy Jekielek took the fight out of the Rovers, leading the sixth inning rally and providing a big walk-off single in the seventh to give the home team a 3-2 win. The Kane shortstop led the Wolves with two hits a run scored and the game winning RBI.
Read more details in Wednesday's print edition.
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Lady Wolves win doubleheader in Brockway
- Jekielek's walk-off single leads Wolves over Rovers
- Lady Wolves even mark to 4-4, beat Bradford 23-12
- Wolves baseball game cancelled
- Today's Middle School track meet cancelled
- District 9 Softball and Baseball Standings (games through April 17)
- Wolves Greville, Mischic on PA all-star squad
- Conservation District to hold Electronic & Household Hazardous Waste Collection
Popular Content
Articles
- Jekielek's walk-off single leads Wolves over Rovers
- Lady Wolves win doubleheader in Brockway
- Lady Wolves even mark to 4-4, beat Bradford 23-12
- Jones one-hits Lady Wolves, Ramettes win 10-0
- Lady Wolves get third straight win
- Whiteman throws second no hitter to drop Hubs 1-0
- Rams at Kane game postponed
- Conservation District to hold Electronic & Household Hazardous Waste Collection
- Lady Wolves win second straight, beat Smethport 15-0
- Today's Middle School track meet cancelled
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
How do you celebrate Easter?
You voted: