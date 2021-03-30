Kane varsity teams in action today

The Kane baseball and softball teams had their games postponed on Monday, but will both be in action today. The Kane track teams and trap shooting squad will also be in action today.
The Wolves were travel to Brockway Monday for their second game of the season. It will be made up today at 4 p.m. The Kane boys despite striking out 15 batters fell 5-2 at Karns City on Friday.
The Lady Wolves softball team was to host Brockway on Monday to open the campaign. They will travel to Elk County Catholic today (5 p.m.). The contest will be held at Benzinger Park. The girls were to travel to Union today. That game has been re-scheduled for May 17. The Brockway game will be made up in Glass Town as part of a doubleheader on April 20, according to Kane Athletic Director Jason Barner.
The boys and girls track teams, who had successful days at the Altoona Igloo Invitational on Saturday, will host Eisenhower and Northern Potter today. The action will begin at 4 p.m. The trap shooting team will host St. Marys at the Kane Fish and Game Club at 4 p.m.