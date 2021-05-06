Lady Wolves defeat Sheffield for eighth win
There was no music on the mountain in Sheffield on Thursday afternoon but there was a ton of walks and a lot of runs for the visiting Kane Lady Wolves softball team. The Sheffield Wolverines pitchers struggled with control walking 24 batters and Kane took advantage on their way to a 22-4 four inning win.
Kane improves to 8-5 on the year and will host a strong Curwensville Tide team today at 4:15 at Szymanski Fields.
