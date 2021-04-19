Lady Wolves even mark to 4-4, beat Bradford 23-12

The Kane softball team evened its mark to 4-4 with a 23-12, five-inning win over Bradford at Szymanski Fields on Monday. The game originally was to be played away but was moved due to a scheduling conflict at the University of Pitt-Bradford.
The Lady Wolves, playing as the visitors, scored five runs in the top of the first, 11 in the second, one in the third, and six in the fourth. Kate Parana had three of their nine hits including a double and triple to go along with five RBI and walk. She was also hit by a pitch. Madison Stahli and Hailey Slater each had two, and Leah Tigani and Emma Ely added another. Parana, Tigani, and Ely each scored four times. Ava Brinkley and Stahli both scored three times. The Kane girls took advantage of 14 walks and seven Bradford errors.
