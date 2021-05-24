JOHNSONBURG - The Ramettes defeated Kane 10-0 in five innings Monday to eliminate the Lady Wolves from the District 9 Class AA playoffs and end their season. The Kane girls finish the campaign 9-8.
Lady Wolves fall to Ramettes in District 9 playoffs
