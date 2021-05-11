Lady Wolves host Ramettes today

The Lady Wolves host Johnsonburg at 4:15 p.m. today.

 Photo by Bob Parana

The 7-4 Kane softball team hosts Johnsonburg today at Szymanski Fields (4:15 p.m.). The Lady Wolves won their last game 22-4 on May 6 at Sheffield. The 6-7 Ramettes beat Brockway 10-0 at home on Monday and have won two straight.

