The 7-4 Kane softball team hosts Johnsonburg today at Szymanski Fields (4:15 p.m.). The Lady Wolves won their last game 22-4 on May 6 at Sheffield. The 6-7 Ramettes beat Brockway 10-0 at home on Monday and have won two straight.
