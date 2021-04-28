A two-run home run by Elk County Catholic's Emily Mourer helped her team jump out to a 5-0 lead over the Lady Wolves in the second inning when the game was suspended due to weather. A date for the resumption of the contest has not yet been set.
Lady Wolves trailing ECC 5-0 when game suspended
