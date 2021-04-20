Lady Wolves win doubleheader in Brockway

Madison Stahli had three hits in each Kane victories and was the winning pitcher of the doubleheader they swept in Brockway.

 Photo by Bob Parana

The Lady Wolves improved to 6-4 with 17-3 and 15-5 wins at Brockway on Tuesday. Madison Stahli and Maya Smith earned the mound wins. 

