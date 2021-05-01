LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Medina Spirit fought off three challengers in the stretch to win the Kentucky Derby by a half-length, making Bob Baffert the winningest trainer in the race’s 147-year history with seven.
Jockey John Velazquez earned his fourth Derby victory on Saturday aboard the dark brown colt that was purchased as a yearling for $1,000 and cost current owner Amr Zedan $35,000.
Medina Spirit ran 1 1/4 miles in 2:01.02. Sent off at 12-1 odds, he paid $26.20, $12 and $7.60.
Mandaloun finished second returned $23.00 and 13.40. Hot Rod Charlie was another half-length back in third and paid $5.20 to show. Essential Quality, the 5-2 favorite, finished fourth.