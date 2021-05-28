DUBOIS - When faced with a fight or flight decision, Kane's Harley Morris will always pick a good old fashioned brawl. Eight days ago, Morris was touched up for six runs in the final regular season game at Curwensville. The Kane right hander decided to fight back. Thursday's D9 Class AA baseball semi final against the same Tide club at Showers Field in DuBois would be a different story.
Morris throws complete game sending Wolves to D9 AA Championship
- By Larry Smith
-
-
- Comments
Morris picked himself up, dusted himself off and went right back to work. The Kane junior handed the Wolves a gem dominating the Tide hitters. He allowed one run on only three hits with ten strikeouts and two walks for a 6-1 win over Curwensville.
The Wolves will play Johnsonburg for the District title on Memorial Day at Showers Field (5 p.m.)
Read more on Thursday's win in Friday's print edition. A preview of the district championship will appear in Saturday's edition (no paper on Monday).
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Greville, 4X400 relay place at states
- Zuke Smith claims fourth in long jump at PIAA Championships
- District 9 Baseball Playoff Brackets
- District 9 Softball Brackets
- Morris throws complete game sending Wolves to D9 AA Championship
- Lady Wolves fall to Ramettes in District 9 playoffs
- Lady Wolves doubleheader canceled
- Wolves beat DCC 3-1
Popular Content
Articles
- Lady Wolves fall to Ramettes in District 9 playoffs
- Morris throws complete game sending Wolves to D9 AA Championship
- Buhl and Novosel named to Big 30 Team
- Wolves beat DCC 3-1
- Lady Wolves doubleheader canceled
- Johnsonburg's Jones throws perfect-game, Ramettes beat Lady Wolves 16-0
- District 9 Baseball Playoff Brackets
- Kane track teams at Johnsonburg today
- Johnsonburg rallies for 4-3 win over Wolves
- Greville, 4X400 relay place at states
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
How are you celebrating Mother's Day
You voted: