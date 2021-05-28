Wolves win
The Kane Wolves celebrate a 6-1 win over Curwensville in the D9 AA semis. Kane faces Burg in the D9 AA Championship on Monday, Memorial Day, at 5:00 pm at Showers Field.
 Photo by Larry Smith

DUBOIS - When faced with a fight or flight decision, Kane's Harley Morris will always pick a good old fashioned brawl. Eight days ago, Morris was touched up for six runs in the final regular season game at Curwensville. The Kane right hander decided to fight back. Thursday's D9 Class AA baseball semi final against the same Tide club at Showers Field in DuBois would be a different story. 

Morris picked himself up, dusted himself off and went right back to work. The Kane junior handed the Wolves a gem dominating the Tide hitters. He allowed one run on only three hits with ten strikeouts and two walks for a 6-1 win over Curwensville.
 
The Wolves will play Johnsonburg for the District title on Memorial Day at Showers Field (5 p.m.)
 
Read more on Thursday's win in Friday's print edition. A preview of the district championship will appear in Saturday's edition (no paper on Monday).

Tags

Recommended for you