CLEVELAND - NFL first-round selections. Rounds two and three start tonight at 7 p.m. Rounds four through seven begin Saturday at noon.
1. Jacksonville Jaguars -Trevor Lawrence, QB, 6-foot-6, 213 pounds, Clemson
2. New York Jets -Zach Wilson, QB, 6-2, 214, BYU
3. San Francisco 49ers (from Houston through Miami) - Trey Lance, QB, 6-4, 224, North Dakota State
4. Atlanta Falcons - Kyle Pitts, TE, 6-6, 245, Florida
5. Cincinnati Bengals - Ja’Marr Chase, WR, 6-0, 201, LSU
6. Miami Dolphins (from Philadelphia) - Jaylen Waddle, WR, 5-9, 180, Alabama
7. Detroit Lions - Penei Sewell, OT, 6-5, 331, Oregon
8. Carolina Panthers - Jaycee Horn, CB, 6-1, 205, South Carolina
9. Denver Broncos - Patrick Surtain II, CB, 6-2, 208, Alabama
10. Philadelphia Eagles (from Dallas) - DeVonta Smith, WR, 6-0, 170, Alabama
11. Chicago Bears (from New York Giants) - Justin Fields, QB, 6-3, 227, Ohio State
12. Dallas Cowboys (from Philadelphia through San Francisco via Miami) - Micah Parsons, LB, 6-3, 246, Penn State
13. Los Angeles Chargers - Rashawn Slater, OT, 6-4, 304, Northwestern
14. New York Jets (from Minnesota) - Alijah Vera-Tucker, OG, 6-4 1/2, 304, Southern California - Mac Jones, QB, 6-3, 217, Alabama
16. Arizona Cardinals - Zaven Collins, LB, 6-5, 259, Tulsa
17. Las Vegas Raiders - Alex Leatherwood, OT, 6-5, 312, Alabama
18. Miami Dolphins - Jaelan Phillips, Edge, 6-6, 260, Miami
19. Washington Football Team - Jamin Davis, LB, 6-3, 234, Kentucky
20. New York Giants (from Chicago) - Kadarius Toney, WR, 6-0, 193, Florida
21. Indianapolis Colts - Kwity Paye, Edge, 6-3, 261, Michigan
22. Tennessee Titans - Caleb Farley, CB, 6-2, 197, Virginia Tech
23. Minnesota (from New York Jets through Seattle) - Christian Darrisaw, OT, 6-5, 322, Virginia Tech
24. Pittsburgh Steelers - Najee Harris, RB, 6-1, 232, Alabama
25. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams) - Travis Etienne, RB, 5-10, 215, Clemson
26. Cleveland Browns - Greg Newsome, CB, 6-0, 192, Northwestern
27. Baltimore Ravens - Rashod Bateman, WR, 6-0, 190, Minnesota
28. New Orleans Saints - Payton Turner, DE, 6-5, 270, Houston
29. Green Bay Packers - Eric Stokes, CB, 6-1, 195, Georgia
30. Buffalo Bills - Gregory Rousseau, Edge, 6-7, 266, Miami
31. Baltimore Ravens (from Kansas City) - Jayson Oweh, Edge, 6-5, 257, Penn State
32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Joe Tryon, Edge, 6-5, 259, Washington