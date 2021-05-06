Ognen's no-hitter leads Hubs to 10-0 win over Wolves
The first time the Kane Wolves baseball team faced the Smethport Hubbers, Carson Whiteman tossed his second no-hitter of the year. On Thursday afternoon in Hubville, Alex Ognen returned the favor with a five inning no-hitter leading Smethport to a 10-0 five inning win. The talented hard throwing Hubber walked only one batter and struck out 4.
Harley Morris started for Kane and took the loss going 1.1 innings allowing five runs on four hits with five walks and two strikeouts. Bobby Rumcik went the final 3.1 innings giving up five runs on four hits with two walks and nine Ks.
Brandon Higley led the strong Hub offense going 3-3 with a walk, a run scored and five big RBIs. Ognen helped his own cause with two hits, two runs scored and two RBIs. Higley and Noah Lent both hit home runs for the Hubs.
Ognen singled and Higley doubled to give the Hubs a 2-0 lead after one inning. Bases loaded walks and a passed ball led to three more Smethport runs in the second for a 5-0 lead.
With Ognen dealing on the mound, a Lent homer in the third upped the lead to 6-0. Higley made it an 8-0 lead in the fourth with a two-run shot.
Ognen retired the side in order in the top of the fifth. Higley came up big one more time with a line drive single to center in the bottom of the frame scoring Kam Rounsville and Lent. The game ended on the mercy rule 10-0.
Kane falls to 9-3 and travels to Port Allegany on Friday afternoon.
