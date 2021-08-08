PA win

PA celebrates its 35-0 win over New York in the Big 30 Charities Classic Saturday night.

 Photo by Bob Parana

BRADFORD - Pennsylvania shut New York out 35-0 Saturday night at Parkway Field in the 47th edition of the Big 30 Charities Classic. The win evened the series 22-22-3.

Read more in Monday's print edition.

