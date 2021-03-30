INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Houston overcame a blown 17-point lead to hold off Oregon State 67-61 on Monday night in the NCAA Tournament, reaching the Final Four for the first time in 37 years.
Baylor reached the Final Four for the first time in 71 years, getting 22 points from MaCio Teague and a dominating defensive performance from Davion Mitchell to beat Arkansas 81-72.
On Tuesday, Gonzaga plays Southern Cal, Tuesday in the West Region final (7:15 p.m) and Michigan meets UCLA for the East Region championship (9:57 p.m.).