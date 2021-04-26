Wolves seniors

Kane seniors, l-r - Carson Whiteman, Isaac Smith, Bobby Rumcik, Reese Novosel, Bryce Bizzak, and Trenton Bradybaugh

 Photo by Bob Parana

MT. JEWETT - Wolves seniors Carson Whiteman, Isaac Smith, Bobby Rumcik, Reese Novosel, Bryce Bizzak, and Trenton Bradybaugh were honored prior to the Wolves 11-1 win over Port Allegany on Monday. Read more details on the game in Tuesday's print edition.

