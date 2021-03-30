SAN ANTONIO (AP) — DiJonai Carrington first got hit on her elbow, then again in the face before falling hard to the floor with Baylor down by one with one second to go in the River Walk final against top-seeded UConn.
The Lady Bears wanted a foul called, but UConn felt the no-call was the right decision.
Carrington's shot came up well short after the contact with two defenders. But no free throws were forthcoming since no foul was called against the Huskies who advanced to their 13th consecutive women's NCAA Final Four with a 69-67 win.
Arizona asks Aari McDonald to do just about everything for the Wildcats. And just about every game, she delivers all she's got.
McDonald scored 33 points in a dizzying display of razzle-dazzle shot making and gutsy leadership in crunch time, carrying the No. 3 seed Wildcats to a 66-53 win over No. 4 seed Indiana on Monday night, sending Arizona to its first Final Four in women's NCAA Tournament history.
Tonight two more teams will punch their tickets to the semi-finals. South Carolina takes on Texas (7 p.m.) and Stanford plays Louisville (9 p.m.).