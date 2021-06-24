Recent Kane High graduate Carson Whiteman was rewarded for his superb season by being named the District 9 Pitcher of the Year by District9and10Sports.com.
The picks were made by the staff of the website.
Whiteman, who will be furthering his career at Gannon University, put up dazzling numbers for the Wolves. They advanced to the PIAA sub-regionals by finishing as runner-ups to Johnsonburg in the District 9 Class AA playoffs.
Rams center fielder Cameron Marciniak of the Rams, who will be entering his senior year, was named the District 9 Player of the Year. The Paper City is also represented on the district all-star team by catcher Ethan Wells, who will also be a senior and left-handed pitcher Gabe Watts who will be furthering his career at St. Bonaventure University. Mike Porter, who, along with assistants Casey Zimmerman and Tony Allegretto led the Rams to a 22-1 record and advancement to the PIAA quarter-finals, was named the District 9 Manager of the Year.
